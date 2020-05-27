Florida ASC construction on target despite pandemic — 3 quick notes

Construction on Florida Springs Surgery Center is still on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Joe Sziabowski, president of Hardaway|Sziabowski Architects.

Three quick notes:

1. The ASC is being built for Compass Surgical Partners, a Raleigh, N.C.-based surgery center management, acquisition and development firm.

2. Precise Construction and Hardaway|Sziabowski Architects are working together on the Spring Hill-based facility. Progress on the development has been monitored through virtual site visits.

3. Mr. Sziabowski indicated that the facility will offer orthopedic procedures.

