Construction begins on 3 South Carolina medical office buildings

Construction has begun on three medical office buildings in Indian Land, S.C., according to a Feb. 29 report from the Charlotte Business Journal.

The first building in the project is 11,072 square feet and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The other two buildings, which will total 8,932 and 10,334 square feet, will be developed in later phases.

The buildings are being developed by 521 Professional Services. Medical patients are currently underserved in the region, according to the report.





