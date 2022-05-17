Coastal Orthopedics opens new $30M medical center

Independently owned medical group Coastal Orthopedics of Bradenton, Fla., will open its new medical center May 23, which cost more than $30 million, reported Sarasota community newspaper Your Observer.

The $30 million price tag came from build-out, equipment and land purchasing costs.

The center will serve the East Bradenton area and includes Coastal's clinical services, ambulatory surgery center, physical therapy, diagnostic imaging services and headquarters offices.

The center will also have a six-room surgery center and a Mako knee replacement robot, according to Your Observer.

The new center is replacing Coastal's Pointe West, Fla., location and West Surgery Center in Bradenton.