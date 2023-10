Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center has announced plans to develop a multispecialty ambulatory care center in Quincy, Mass.

The site, which is awaiting local and state approval, will house specialties including orthopedics, cardiology and radiology, according to an Oct. 18 press release.

BIDMC has signed a lease agreement to develop the proposed site. Pending approval, construction is set to begin in 2025, with the center welcoming patients in 2027.