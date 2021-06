Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center "topped out" the $426 million expansion of its McNair Campus, which includes an ASC and endoscopy center, Woodlands Online reported.

The 12-story, 400,000-square-foot expansion will house the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Center, as well as a pain center, radiology center and infusion clinic.

Construction is slated for completion in 2023, according to the June 25 report.