An ASC in the Staten Island borough of New York City is seeking approval to enlarge an existing building, according to a Sept. 9 report from SILive.com.

The Staten Island community board will meet to address the request on Sept. 12, according to the report.

The ASC is seeking permission for an as-of-right development, meaning because the proposal follows all applicable zoning codes, it will not require further special permits or approvals.