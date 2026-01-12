Tampa General, Mass General Brigham to establish joint ambulatory network

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have launched a joint venture partnership to expand access to outpatient services in Florida.

The organizations will launch a joint ambulatory network, starting with a radiation oncology center that is set to open in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., later this year, according to a Jan. 12 news release from Mass General Brigham.

The partnership also aims to expand the Tampa General Physicians network, which currently supports 20 locations.

Services that will be expanded with the launch of the ambulatory network include primary care, specialty care, advanced imaging, oncology and outpatient surgical procedures, the release said.