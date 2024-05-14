Arizona office building owners seek rezoning for medical use

A pair of two-story office buildings in Chandler, Ariz., could soon be rezoned for medical office use, according to a May 13 report from the Phoenix Business Journal.

The facilities, jointly totaling 141,000 square feet, are owned by a Phoenix-based firm that is seeking rezoning at Chandler's planning and zoning commission meeting on May 15.

Currently, the buildings are approved for a mixed-use development including industrial, warehouse, and office uses, though the current occupancy is for general office uses.

The owners are seeking to allow tenants in the field of dermatology, podiatry, mental health and more, according to the report.

The buildings were most recently sold in 2023 for $22 million.