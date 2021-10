American Surgical Group's 16,000-square-foot ASC in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is nearing completion, the company said Oct. 14.

The ASC is in a 30,000-square-foot medical building and will feature 18 pre- and postoperative rooms, three private suites and an independently owned pharmacy.

The surgical group is partnering with Michigan-based, eight-physician pain management practice Neuro Pain Consultants to manage the ASC.