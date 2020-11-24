76 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020 so far

Here are 76 hospitals and health systems that have opened or announced plans to open an ASC in 2020:

Note: This list is based on past Becker's coverage. All listed developments involved a surgery center component.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center plans to convert a former supermarket into an ASC for more than $15 million.

A $1 billion construction project at Willowbrook, Calif.-based Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital includes plans for a medical office building with an ASC.

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital developed an ASC in Waterloo, Iowa.

Portland, Maine-based Northern Light Mercy Hospital is building a hospital and medical office building that will include an ASC.

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare is seeking approval to build an 18,000-square-foot ASC.

Valley-based East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Hospital plans to open an ASC.

An ASC and imaging center opened in Windermere, Fla. The new Summerport Surgery Center is an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health.

The Albert Lea (Minn.) Healthcare Coalition plans to develop a healthcare complex through a joint venture with Clive, Iowa-based MercyOne. The complex will eventually include an ASC.

Grass Lake (Mich.) Surgery Center is set to open this fall. The ASC is a joint venture between Jackson, Mich.-based Henry Ford Allegiance Health and Brighton, Mich.-based Advanced Orthopedic Specialists.

Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin opened a $42 million medical center in Mount Pleasant, Wis., that will eventually include an ASC.

Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare held an open house for its Center for Orthopaedic Surgery Jan. 29.

UT Health Austin (Texas) plans to open an ASC and ophthalmology clinic this year.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health is building a $200 million, 300,000-square-foot hospital and ASC on its campus in Fleming Island, Fla.

A ribbon-cutting was recently held for the Lighthouse Surgery Center in Hartford, Conn. The ASC is part of a joint venture involving Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford.

Parkview Health System in Fort Wayne, Ind., will expand services with a new campus and ASC on the city's southwest side.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., on Jan. 10.

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based ASC operator Optum finalized a partnership with Minneapolis-based Allina Health in December, paving the way for the development of up to a dozen surgery centers in the next five years.

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center received approval from local voters to develop a medical office building and outpatient surgery center in Mayfield, Ohio.

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has a new ASC in Brandon, Fla.

Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) will build a $1 billion medical campus that will expand care options in Lexington.

Delphi, Ind.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare signed a letter of intent to absorb Lawrenceburg, Ind.-based Highpoint Health.

Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System plans to open a hospital in Minocqua, Wis., in July after delaying the opening in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston seeks to build a $14.2 million ASC. The 20,000-square-foot facility would be in Topsham.

Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., is seeking approval to build a hospital with a surgery center, emergency room and retail space in St. Johns County.

The newly opened Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood in the Villages, Fla., will eventually include an ASC.

The City of Chicago is giving Chicago-based Sinai Health System $7 million to build an ASC in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion is open.

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is building a multimillion dollar care center near its main campus that will expand surgical options in the region.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health is building a medical center in Geneseo, N.Y.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Campus at Cambridge plans to open its new medical campus with a surgery center in late 2021.

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network opened an outpatient center in Lehighton, Pa., to offer imaging, laboratory and radiology services in the community.

Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida sought state permission to build a medical office building next to Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital.

Concord (N.H.) Hospital opened its Memorial Medical Office Building June 29, with an array of tenants moving in shortly after.

St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital partnered with Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital and Tampa-based University of South Florida to expand pediatric surgical services in the county.

Aurora BayCare Health Center in Green Bay, Wis., opened a medical facility in Kaukauna, Wis., July 13.

Work advanced on Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center's medical campus in Manchester, N.H.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health announced plans to develop a 28-acre medical campus in Folsom Ranch, Calif.

Hospital for Special Surgery's Florida arm opened an ASC in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC opened an ambulatory outpatient center in November.

Atlanta-based Grady Health System is building a 10-story facility that will house several outpatient departments, an outpatient surgery center and a rehabilitation center.

Forest Park, Ill.-based River's Edge Hospital wrapped up a $33.8 million expansion and renovation project, which includes a new surgery center.

St. Joseph, Mich.-based Lakeland Medical Center opened its 260,000-square-foot medical pavilion that includes a surgery center.

Corpus Christi, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital opened a patient pavilion that features a pediatric intensive care unit, a cardiac intensive care unit, and an outpatient surgery center and laboratory.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center East Hospital in Columbus opened a $26 million outpatient surgery and imaging unit as part of its ambulatory surgery-focused expansion.

San Antonio-based Methodist Hospital opened a 15,744-square-foot ASC in Boerne, Texas.

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare put the final touches on its new ASC.

The University of Illinois at Chicago broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot clinical building Aug. 13 that will contain a surgery center and specialty clinic.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's will serve as the healthcare anchor of a large mixed-use development that will span 100 acres.

Gainesville-based University of Florida Health opened a $24 million surgical center.

Jasper, Ind.-based Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center opened Memorial Surgical Associates, a surgical clinic.

San Francisco-based Dignity Health is one of the main players behind DLTA Surgery Center in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded Hartford, Ky.-based Ohio County Healthcare Hospital $21.5 million to build a surgery center.

Rinehart Surgery Center, an affiliate of Orlando (Fla.) Health, opened in Lake Mary, Fla.

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare is seeking state permission to build an ASC inside the Hartford HealthCare Family Medical Center in Plainfield, Conn.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension St. Thomas and Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International broke ground on an ASC in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Aug. 20.

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health broke ground on an outpatient pavilion Sept. 16.

Great Falls, Mont.-based Benefis Health System purchased a site in a former shopping mall in Helena, Mont., to develop a freestanding clinic that'll contain a surgery center.

Gloversville, N.Y.-based Nathan Littauer Hospital received approval from the Caroga (N.Y.) Town Board to build an outpatient medical clinic on town-owned property.

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health recently broke ground on its healthcare facility in Livonia, which will have outpatient surgery capabilities.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Medical City Alliance broke ground on a $10 million ASC Sept. 3, which is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Houston-based Baylor St. Luke's is expanding its McNair Campus by building a 400,000-square-foot, $426 million medical office building that will include a surgery center.

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health announced construction of a new outpatient surgery center.

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care Group has a new surgery center.

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health is developing a same-day surgery center in Bismarck, N.D.

San Diego, Calif.-based Scripps Health opened a new outpatient health center in Oceanside, Calif.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Ascension Sacred Heart opened a $19 million outpatient medical facility Oct. 12, with six operating rooms for outpatient surgery.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center's plan to develop an ambulatory surgery facility.

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital opened an ASC in Harrison, N.Y., in a 14-acre complex of medical office buildings.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a medical office building in Tucson and develop an ASC and primary care clinic.

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital held a virtual groundbreaking for an outpatient medical pavilion housing a surgery center Oct. 30 during a Zoom meeting.

Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Center opened a same-day surgery center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Nov 4.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health opened a new ASC on Long Island.

Jefferson City, Mo.-based Capital Region Medical Center is building a $20 million outpatient center.

Orlando (Fla.) Health and Jewett Orthopedic Institute broke ground on a 197,000-square-foot orthopedic complex Nov. 17.

Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center and Philadelphia-based Premier Orthopaedics partnered to open a 14,500-square-foot ASC in King of Prussia, Pa.

Clarinda (Iowa) Regional Health Center received a $9.5 million revenue bond to advance an improvement project that will construct a surgery center, physical therapy facility and remodel spaces in the hospital.

