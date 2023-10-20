$50M medical office building project breaks ground in Connecticut

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has broken ground on the second phase of a $50 million healthcare hub, which includes redeveloping a one-story commercial building into a 47,000-square-foot medical office building, according to an Oct. 20 report from NEREJ.

The system is also renovating what was formerly 100,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space for the new hub, which is located in Norwalk, Conn.

Since 2021, Hartford HealthCare has opened more than 50 new locations and hired more than 250 clinicians.

Cardiology Associates of Fairfield County recently opened a 21,500-square-foot facility inside of the new hub, which is expected to be totally complete in the second quarter of 2024.