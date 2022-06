Colorado Outdoors, an economic development agency and Brentwood, Tenn.-based QHR Health broke ground on a 50,000-square-foot ASC, the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported June 6.

The Colorado Outdoors Medical Center will be built on the Colorado Outdoors campus in Montrose, Colo.

The ASC will offer orthopedics, urology and gynecology, oncology, urgent care and imaging.

The center is expected to open in 2023.