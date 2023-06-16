5 moves in an ASC hotspot

Florida is an ASC hotspot, the state with the second largest number of centers.

Here are five ASC moves in Florida since

1. Ground has been broken on a 7,764-square-foot hybrid ASC near HCA Florida's Osceola Hospital campus in Kissimmee, Fla.

2. In May, patient safety reporter Leapfrog and online magazine Money released their list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2023. Over one-third are in Florida. Here are the 10 best ASCs in Florida.

3. Kansas City-based ValueHealth partnered with Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System to develop a 12,000-square-foot ASC in Naples on the NCH Baker Hospital campus.

4. Ascend Vision Partners is partnering with Central Florida Eye Care in Winterhaven to provide management services for the practice.

5. Jacksonville, Fla.-based gastroenterology provider Borland Groover has broken ground on a new endoscopy center and ASC in St. Johns County, Fla.