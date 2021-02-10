5 hospitals, health systems opening, announcing ASCs in January

Here are five hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in January:

1. Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health opened a renovated outpatient surgery center, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Jan. 4.



2. Van Wert Health opened a surgery center in Van Wert, Ohio, Building Indiana Business reported Jan. 19.



3. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health opened a laser eye surgery center inside its existing UofL Health-Medical Center East building, Louisville Business First reported Jan. 25.



4. Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health is developing a surgery center and an orthopedic clinic to capitalize on shifting outpatient procedure volumes.



5. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare plans to construct a new medical campus in Saratoga Springs, Utah, that will include an ASC, according to a Jan. 29 news release.

