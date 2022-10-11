$40M investment to add ASC, specialty centers to Nemours Children's

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health is adding three specialty care sites in Southeastern Pennsylvania in the next two years as part of a $40 million investment, the Delaware Business Times reported Oct. 10.

Nemours is relocating its services from Willow Grove, Pa., to Jefferson Abington (Pa.) Hospital beginning Oct. 11, according to its website. The hospital will offer cardiology (pediatric and fetal), endocrinology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, nutrition, orthopedics and pulmonology services.

Nemours also plans to relocate services from its Bryn Mawr, Pa., and Newton Square, Pa., locations to its outpatient pediatric specialty care in Broomhall, Pa., in spring 2023. The 19,000-square-foot building will include diagnostic services, 14 medical and surgical specialties, and physical, occupational and speech therapies.

The health system is also constructing an ASC and comprehensive pediatric care center projected to be completed by winter 2023. It will provide 22 medical and surgical specialties, a sleep center, and physical, occupational and speech therapies.