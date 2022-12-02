35K-square-foot ASC to be built in Minnesota

The construction of a 35,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic and ASC in Eagan, Minn., will soon be underway, according to Minneapolis-based developer Davis. This new development will be anchored by Midwest Surgery Center.

The clinic and ASC will be the first multi-tenant medical facility built in Eagan in a long time, according to developer founder Mark Davis. It will also be Midwest Surgery's second ASC in the east metro area.

The development will be located on Lone Oak Road and Highway 55 in Eagan.