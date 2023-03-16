26K-square-foot medical office building approved in Connecticut

The zoning commission of Bristol, Conn., has approved plans for the construction of a 26,000-square-foot medical office building, according to a March 16 report from the Hartford Business Journal.

The building will be constructed on a nine-acre parcel of land that is mostly vacant and surrounded by mixed-use commercial properties, including another small medical office building.

The zoning commission also approved construction of a fast-food restaurant, a car wash, parking spaces and sidewalks on the same lot.





