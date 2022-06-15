$1.4B spent on 2022's most expensive ASC projects 

The five most expensive ASC projects opened or announced this year total $1.43 billion.

The five projects:

1. In May, the University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus. It will be four stories and 262,000 square feet.

2. Northside Hospital Gwinnett in Lawrenceville, Ga., is expanding its ambulatory surgery offerings with a $400 million patient tower and medical office building. The 10-story patient tower will add 132 new patient beds, expanding the capacity from 388 to 520.

3. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center is converting a former Sears building within a mall to an orthopedic healthcare campus with an ASC. The 350,000-square-foot, $271 million facility is slated to open in 2023.

4. Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine plans to build a 120,000-square-foot outpatient facility on the city's South Side. The health system is injecting more than $100 million into the project, which will be developed in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

5. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital bought an office complex in White Plains, N.Y., for $83.5 million that it plans to redevelop into a multispecialty outpatient campus.