Wyoming ASC appoints new administrator

Phillip Ramsey was appointed on Jan. 7 as administrator of Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based Teton Outpatient Services, an affiliate of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.

He joined USPI in November 2020. He came to the company after nearly seven years as an administrator at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Ramsey has a bachelor of arts degree from Olathe, Kan.-based MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The center's former administrator, Lindsay Emerson, BSN, RN, was promoted to in March 2020.

