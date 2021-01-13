Wyoming ASC appoints new administrator
Phillip Ramsey was appointed on Jan. 7 as administrator of Jackson Hole, Wyo.-based Teton Outpatient Services, an affiliate of Addison, Texas-based United Surgical Partners International.
He joined USPI in November 2020. He came to the company after nearly seven years as an administrator at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.
Mr. Ramsey has a bachelor of arts degree from Olathe, Kan.-based MidAmerica Nazarene University.
The center's former administrator, Lindsay Emerson, BSN, RN, was promoted to in March 2020.
