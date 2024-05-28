Would physicians take a pay cut for more autonomy or work-life balance? 

More physicians would take a pay cut for more autonomy in 2024 compared to 2023, according to Doximity's 2024 "Physician Compensation Report."

The report, published May 23, draws from more than 33,000 physician compensation surveys completed between January and December 2023, with data from about 150,000 compensation surveys over the last five years. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the percentages of physicians who have accepted or would accepted lower compensation for more autonomy or a better work-life balance:

All physicians

2024: 75%

2023: 71%

Female physicians

2024: 81%

2023: 80%

Male physicians

2024: 72%

2023: 66%