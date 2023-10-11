Why this physician is wary of private equity 

Private equity has been eyeing physician and physician groups for years, and some leaders are wary of the effect it may have on younger physicians.

Joseph Sewards, MD, chair of orthopedic surgery and Sports Medicine at Philadelphia-based Temple University, joined Becker's to discuss why he's concerned about the influx of private equity.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity

Question: If you were just starting your career as a physician, would you choose employment or private practice? What factors would you consider in your decision?

Joseph Sewards: If I were starting my career now, I would still keep an open mind regarding employment vs. private practice, weighing each on its merits, though I would be wary of being the new entrant in a private practice that is considering a partnership with private equity. There seem to be great rewards for established partners in a practice, but maybe not so much for the newcomers. They need to very critically evaluate the situation that they are entering, and I think that the established partners need to be cognizant of what things might look like to the new graduate looking to join them.