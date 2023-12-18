Why office-based migration could be healthcare's next disruptor

Taif Mukhdomi, MD, interventional pain physician at Pain Zero in Columbus, Ohio, joined Becker's to discuss the disruptor he will be eyeing in 2023.

Taif Mukhdomi: The advent of minimally invasive procedures moving interventions from hospitals into ASCs has always been a disruptor; not as common and equally disruptive is the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures in an office setting. The posterior sacroiliac joint fusion procedure is the start of exploring the use of minimally invasive procedures in an office setting for the upcoming year.

This decision is an opportunity for cost-saving measures, easy access for patients to therapy and a quick recovery. Like any new therapy, proper identification and execution will be paramount. I am hopeful this intervention proves just as instrumental as in-office kyphoplasty to be able to help more patients gain access to invaluable therapy to improve their quality of life.