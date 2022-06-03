Why ASCs Inc. vice president focuses on representing physician owners

Stephanie Tarry serves as executive vice president of ASCs Inc.

Ms. Tarry will serve on the panel "Maximize the Value of Your ASC/MOB Real Estate" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.

To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Stephanie Tarry: As a company, we solely focus on representing physician owners to maximize the value in their ASC business operations and/or their real estate holdings. This is likely a once-in-a-lifetime event, and we want to ensure the owners realize exceptional outcomes with a partner that meets their strategic goals. We advise and assist physician owners on their options as they seek growth strategies, recruitment of new partners and the exit strategy for senior partners.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

ST: For the outpatient industry, investments will be made into technology, equipment and new partners that will allow the operations to increase volumes with new service lines and advanced cases. The increased volumes and new service lines in the outpatient space will drive the need for additional capacity and center expansion to create continued growth in outpatient services.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

ST: The anticipation of a "more" normal summer with outdoor concerts and more golf!