Who is the most 'overpaid' CEO in healthcare?

Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, is No. 14 on nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow's list of "overpaid" healthcare CEOs.

The company reported Ms. Brewer's compensation at $28.33 million as of June 30, 2022. The report calculated Ms. Brewer's CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 1,084-1, her excess pay as $14.74 million and a 42 percent shareholder vote against CEO pay.

Ms. Brewer, one of only two Black women running Fortune 500 companies, joined Walgreens Boots Alliance in March 2021.

Walgreens Boots Alliance reported a $3.7 billion net loss in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year ending Nov. 30, a significant drop from $3.6 billion in net income over the same period last year.

As You Sow has issued the report on "overpaid" CEOs among the S&P 500 annually since 2015. The nonprofit analyzes CEO pay compared to total shareholder return to calculate excess pay; ranks the percentage of shares that voted against the CEO pay package in the year prior to June 30, 2022; and identifies the ratio of CEO pay to that of the median employee.

The other CEOs of healthcare-related entities who made the list are IQVIA Holdings' Ari Bousbib, Centene's Michael Neidorff, Johnson & Johnson's Alex Gorsky, Cigna's David Cordani, Universal Health Services' Marc Miller, Abbott Laboratories' Robert Ford, CVS Health's Karen Lynch, AbbVie's Richard Gonzalez and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Marc Casper.