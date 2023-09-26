What this CEO would buy for her ASC if she won the lottery

This ASC administrator has big plans for her surgery center if she wins the lottery.

Emily Spooner, CEO of South Florida Same Day Surgery Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., connected with Becker's to answer, "If you won the lottery today, what would you purchase for your surgery center?"

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Emily Spooner: If I won the lottery today, I would purchase a Da Vinci robot and all maintenance contracts and disposables for five years. We would be able to accommodate the bariatric surgeons and their patients' needs. We would be able to increase our volumes and produce even better outcomes in the bariatric space. I would also build out my existing sterilization room, including a new instrument washing machine, ultrasonic and reprocessor.