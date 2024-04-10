Four ASC leaders joined Becker's to discuss what the ASC industry will look like in 10 years.

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for clarity and length.

Shakeel Ahmed, MD. Gastroenterologist and CEO of Atlas Surgical Group (Fairview, Ill.): Over the course of the next decade, I am anticipating that ASCs will experience substantial expansion. It is projected that the majority, if not the entirety, of elective surgical procedures will transition to an outpatient model. I am also sure that within the next few years, hospitals will have thoroughly integrated and embraced the ambulatory surgical model into their operational paradigms.

Christopher Blanchard, DO. Co-Medical Director of Resurgens Spine Center (Atlanta). I think the 10-year future of the ASC industry will vary largely based on the region. We are seeing more and more cases move to ASCs with better outcomes at significantly lower costs. In many states, hospital systems are fighting this migration with certificate-of-need laws. In areas with no or favorable CON laws, we will see more cases moved to ASCs. I believe in areas where CON laws are in place, we will still see a continued migration of cases but at a lower rate. This will ultimately lead to increased costs for the patients and healthcare system.

Thomas Feldman. CEO of Center for Health, ASC (Peoria, Ill.): Busy. The ASC industry will be incredibly active 10 years from now. Patients who are otherwise compromised or have comorbidities will still need to have procedures done in an inpatient setting. Those notwithstanding, there will continue to be a significant shift in both cardiology and neurology specialties towards ASCs. Cost and efficiency will be the primary driving forces for change.

Shailesh Patel, MD. Pain Management Specialist at Lowcountry Orthopaedics (Charleston, S.C.): Hopefully insurance companies will negotiate higher rates for the ASC and encourage patients to go to ASC for surgeries. At the same time, insurers need to lower the reimbursement rates for the hospital. Educating the patient population is so important nowadays.





