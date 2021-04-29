UPSI names regional VP of operations

Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International has named Matt Wheelus as regional vice president of operations, Kitsap Sun Sun reported April 29.

Mr. Wheelus previously served as the COO and vice president of operations for Bremerton, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center, a Virginia Mason Franciscan Health affiliate, for five years.

Before that, he served as the COO and associate administrator of Las Vegas-based Spring Valley Hospital, according to his LinkedIn.

USPI's platform has as interest in 308 surgery centers, including 24 surgical hospitals, in 33 states. The company added 3,700 physicians to their staff in 2020.

