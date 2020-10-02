Tony Mira named Entrepreneur of the Year finalist

Ernst & Young named MiraMed Global Services CEO Tony Mira one of its Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award finalists.

Mr. Mira formed MiraMed in 1979. The company provides business process outsourcing and end-to-end revenue cycle management services.

He commented on the honor, saying: "As an entrepreneur, I am the spark for the company but the employees are the fire. Their work helps grow our organization. They are essential to our success."

Ernst & Young will name its Entrepreneur of the Year Oct. 8.

