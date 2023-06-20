'The status quo is no longer acceptable': How an ASC can be successful

Joe Peluso, administrator at Aestique Surgical Center in Greensburg, Pa., recently joined Becker's to discuss the secret to ASC success.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What's the secret to ASC success?

Joe Peluso: Technological and medical advances in the safe transition of surgical care from hospitals to ASCs have transformed the ASC industry. ASC leaders are advancing "patient-first care" through partnerships and collaboration with independent physicians and organizations. By advancing the culture of outpatient surgical care, ASCs can better identify which patients would benefit medically and economically from these services which is an important element for success.

The goals of the ASC industry continue to be to support care teams and improve patient outcomes. This can be accomplished by the following:

Message patients to help determine what kind of surgical care is appropriate for them.

Identify patients eligibility (medical/financial) for the services provided by the ASC.

Support ASC care teams to better communicate and become more efficient.

Support patients through the ASC outpatient process that aligns with their core values and expectations for them to make an informed decision.

The future success belongs to ASCs that can reinvent themselves. It will take vision and aggressive leadership. The status quo is no longer acceptable. The key is understanding that what has worked in the past may not work in the future. The new paradigm is driven by everything that is wrong with the traditional model for providing healthcare services. Defensive strategies won't make it in the long run. The ASC organization of the future is an expansive network of relationships and partnerships designed to provide high-quality and high-value patient care.