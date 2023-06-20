Three leaders recently joined Becker's to discuss the secrets to ASC success:

Editor's note: These responses were edited lightly for length and clarity.

Joe Peluso. Administrator at Aestique Surgical Center (Greensburg, Pa.): The future success belongs to ASCs that can reinvent themselves. It will take vision and aggressive leadership. The status quo is no longer acceptable. The key is understanding that what has worked in the past may not work in the future. The new paradigm is driven by everything that is wrong with the traditional model for providing healthcare services. Defensive strategies won't make it in the long run. The ASC organization of the future is an expansive network of relationships and partnerships designed to provide high-quality and high-value patient care.

Mark Spina. Director of Operations at the Endoscopy Center of Connecticut (Hamden): The secret to ASC success is to have a professional, happy and productive staff of nurses, techs and ancillary employees. Employees that are unhappy are unproductive and tend to cause the "trauma and drama" of bad behaviors that have a detrimental effect on all employees.

The other component that is critical to ASC success is to have a vibrant and engaged physician partnership. Physicians bring cases, and the more cases the better. This leads to financial success and keeps the center running at maximum efficiency. Increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry has resulted in our ASC partnering with a regional hospital system. This has provided our ASC with better pricing on supplies and equipment and may result in better rates with insurance companies.



Jennifer Vazquez. Administrator of Total Vascular Care (San Antonio): In addition to proper market analysis and strategic planning, communication and strong physician relationships are key factors to a successful ASC. Fostering a positive work environment amongst providers, front-office personnel and clinical teams will build trust and peer support. Cohesiveness between the team is really what will push you through and ensure patients are receiving the best quality of care with efficient operations.