The richest physician billionaires: Who is ending 2023 at the top of the list 

The five richest physicians are ending 2023 with a combined net worth of nearly $35 billion, according to Forbes' real-time net worth tracker.

Here are the five richest physicians as of Dec. 20:

Thomas Frist Jr., MD

Net worth: $22.2 billion

Dr. Frist founded Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare with his father in 1968 and now owns more than 20% of the company. He no longer holds an executive position, but his two sons are on the board. HCA owns and operates 187 hospitals and 2,000 sites of care across the U.S. and the U.K.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD

Net worth: $5.9 billion

Dr. Soon-Shiong invented the cancer drug Abraxane. He sold his drug companies for a total of $9.1 billion — Abraxis in 2010 and American Pharmaceutical Partners in 2008.

Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD

Net worth: $3.1 billion

Dr. Schleifer is the co-founder and CEO of biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. He founded the company in 1988, took it public in 1991 and now owns nearly 4% of the company's common stock.

Phillip Frost, MD

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Healthcare investor, inventor and founder Dr. Frost serves as CEO and chair of Opko Health, a medical test and medication company. He also founded Ivax, a generic drugmaker, in 1987.

Gary Michelson, MD

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Dr. Michelson, a retired orthopedic and spine surgeon, holds more than 340 patents for orthopedic surgery instruments. He became a billionaire in 2005 following a $1.35 billion settlement with Medtronic.





