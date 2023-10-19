The physician specialty with the highest 5-year pay jump

Primary care physicians saw a 18.3% jump in total cash compensation over the last five years, according to SullivanCotter's 2023 "Physician Compensation and Productivity Survey."

The report researched more than 306,765 physicians, advanced practice providers and PhDs.

Here is the median total cash compensation increase by specialty:

Primary care

2022-23 increase: 9.5%

Five-year increase: 18.3%

Hospital-based

2022-23 increase: 8.7%

Five-year increase: 11.9%

Adult surgical

2022-23 increase: 7%

Five-year increase: 11.1%

Pediatric medical

2022-23 increase: 5%

Five-year increase: 11.4%

Adult medical

2022-23 increase: 4%

Five-year increase: 10.3%

Pediatric surgical

2022-23 increase: 3.8%

Five-year increase: 5.7%





