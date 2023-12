Urologists were named the most stressful job in the country, according to Mental Health America's "Mind the Workplace" 2023 report.

The organization surveyed 25,948 workers across 17 industries.

Here are the healthcare occupations that made the top 10, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Urologist

3. Anesthesiologist assistants

6. Acute care nurses

7. OB-GYN

10. Nurse anesthetists