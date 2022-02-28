The most 'overpaid' medical group CEO makes $73.4M

Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita, a network of kidney care services and outpatient dialysis centers, landed the No. 2 spot on nonprofit shareholder advocacy group As You Sow's list of "overpaid" healthcare CEOs.

Mr. Rodriguez made $73.4 million as of June 2021, with a CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 1,137-1. The DaVita network includes 2,815 outpatient dialysis centers in homes and hospitals. It operates 339 outpatient dialysis centers in 10 countries worldwide.

Mr. Rodriguez took the helm in 2019 and last year grew the company to $978 million in net income, up from $774 million in 2020.

The only CEO ahead of Mr. Rodriguez on the list was Leonard Schleifer, MD, PhD, CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Schleifer made $121.7 million with a CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 933-1. Mr. Rodriguez was ahead of Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, Centene CEO Michael Neidorff and Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Stefano Pessina.

Samuel Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare, also made the list with $30.4 million in pay and a CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 556-1.