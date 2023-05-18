The highest-paid healthcare CEOs 

Eleven healthcare CEO's topped Equilar's list of the 100 top-paid CEOs of America's largest companies.
Equilar bases the list on revenue from proxy statements they file by March 31.
Median CEO pay reached $22.3 million in 2022 overall, a 7.7 percent increase among the same companies from 2021.
Here are the 11 healthcare CEOs who made the list, listed with their total compensation for 2022:
Albert Bourla, PhD
Chairman and CEO of Pfizer
Total compensation: $30,543,706
Richard Gonzalez
Chairman and CEO of AbbVie
Total compensation: $25,847,971
Joseph Zubretsky
President and CEO of Molina Healthcare
Total compensation: $22,131,256
Daniel O'Day
Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences
Total compensation: $21,621,253
Robert Ford
Chairman and CEO of Abbott Laboratories
Total compensation: $21,452,566
David Ricks
Chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly
Total compensation: $21,398,135
David Cordani
Chairman, president and CEO of The Cigna Group
Total compensation: $20,965,504
Gail Boudreaux
President and CEO of Elevance Health
Total compensation: $20,931,081
Giovanni Caforio
Chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
Total compensation: $20,053,032
Stéphane Bancel
CEO of Moderna
Total compensation: $19,363,648
Kevin Lobo
Chair and CEO of Stryker
Total compensation: $18,563,214