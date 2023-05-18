The highest-paid healthcare CEOs 

Eleven healthcare CEO's topped Equilar's list of the 100 top-paid CEOs of America's largest companies.

Equilar bases the list on revenue from proxy statements they file by March 31.

Median CEO pay reached $22.3 million in 2022 overall, a 7.7 percent increase among the same companies from 2021.

Here are the 11 healthcare CEOs who made the list, listed with their total compensation for 2022:

Albert Bourla, PhD

Chairman and CEO of Pfizer

Total compensation: $30,543,706

Richard Gonzalez

Chairman and CEO of AbbVie

Total compensation: $25,847,971

Joseph Zubretsky

President and CEO of Molina Healthcare

Total compensation: $22,131,256

Daniel O'Day

Chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences

Total compensation: $21,621,253

Robert Ford

Chairman and CEO of Abbott Laboratories

Total compensation: $21,452,566

David Ricks

Chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly

Total compensation: $21,398,135

David Cordani

Chairman, president and CEO of The Cigna Group

Total compensation: $20,965,504

Gail Boudreaux

President and CEO of Elevance Health

Total compensation: $20,931,081

Giovanni Caforio

Chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Total compensation: $20,053,032

Stéphane Bancel

CEO of Moderna

Total compensation: $19,363,648

Kevin Lobo

Chair and CEO of Stryker

Total compensation: $18,563,214