The healthiest, least healthy communities in the US

Western states make up the majority of the healthiest counties in the country, while the unhealthiest counties are located in the South and Southwest, according to a Jan. 5 analysis from MarketWatch.

MarketWatch ranked 576 counties across 14 key metrics, including life expectancy and health insurance coverage, water and air quality, and food insecurity and healthcare access.

Healthier counties are typically areas with higher incomes, higher health insurance coverage rates, lower rates of food insecurity and lower ratios of residents to primary care providers.

The 10 healthiest counties:

1. Marin County, Calif.

2. Gallatin County, Mont.

3. San Francisco County, Calif.

4. Arlington County, Va.

5. Maui County, Hawaii

6. New York County, N.Y.

7. Boulder County, Colo.

8. San Mateo County, Calif.

9. Chittenden County, Vt.

10. Bergen County, N.J.





The 10 unhealthiest counties:

1. Harris County, Texas

2. Apache County, Ariz.

3. Pinal County, Ariz.

4. Webb County, Texas

5. Hidalgo County, Texas

6. Navajo County, Ariz.

7. Cameron County, Texas

8. Orange County, Texas

9. Livingston Parish, La.

10. Jefferson County, Texas