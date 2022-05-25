The evolving conversation around outpatient surgery with Jared Langus of ECG Management Consultants

Jared Langus serves as principal at ECG Management Consultants. Mr. Langus will serve on the panel "How to Make the Most Out of an ASC Transaction" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18. To learn more and register, click here.

Question: What issues are you spending most of your time on today?

Jared Langus: I find I am spending a lot of time with clients on conversations that start out more narrow in focus, but then expand to impact multiple aspects of the organization. What might seem like a simple conversation about surgical migration to an ASC can quickly turn into a conversation about how a health system is really optimizing its facility to plan for the shift from inpatient to outpatient services, and then to a conversation about how managed care is a part of that planned shift. What might start as a conversation about governance, can quickly turn into a broader strategic conversation about majority versus minority interests in joint ventures and how a one-size-fits-all strategy may not meet all of the competing needs of a large physician practice or health system.

Q: What are your top challenges and how will they change over the next 12 months?

JL: My current top challenges include dealing with changing consumer behaviors against a more static payer backdrop.

Q: How are you thinking about investments and growth in the next two years?

JL: COVID reinvigorated conversations about preparedness and how what might seem like a strategy with a long-term horizon can quickly turn into a short-term emergency. Organizations need to think about their flexibility, their ability to be nimble, and their strategic and financial plan to address both short- and long-term needs. Capital planning is an important part of that conversation.

Q: What are you most excited about right now?

JL: Right now, I'm really excited to see how organizations embrace digital health and to see which digital strategies really stick. Patients pivoted more quickly than providers to telehealth, but different constituencies are staying for different reasons. Consumerism will be about addressing these multiple competing constituencies.