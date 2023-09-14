The best healthcare companies in the world, per Time 

Eight healthcare and health insurance organizations made Time and Statista's list of the 750 "best" companies.

Analysts conducted employee satisfaction surveys, assessed revenue growth over the past three years, and gauged sustainability based upon standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

Here are the eight healthcare organizations that made the cut, listed alongside their rank out of all 750 companies:

17. Elevance Health

32. Humana

48. UnitedHealth Group

69. Cigna Corporation

410. Centene Corp.

423. Kaiser Permanente

661. Quest Diagnostics

714. Molina Healthcare