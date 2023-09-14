The best healthcare companies in the world, per Time 

Patsy Newitt -  

Eight healthcare and health insurance organizations made Time and Statista's list of the 750 "best" companies. 

Analysts conducted employee satisfaction surveys, assessed revenue growth over the past three years, and gauged sustainability based upon standardized KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research. 

Here are the eight healthcare organizations that made the cut, listed alongside their rank out of all 750 companies: 

17. Elevance Health

32. Humana

48. UnitedHealth Group 

69. Cigna Corporation

410. Centene Corp. 

423. Kaiser Permanente 

661. Quest Diagnostics 

714. Molina Healthcare

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast