'The ASC industry is limitless': 1 CEO on the outpatient setting's future

As procedures increasingly move to the outpatient setting, ASC leaders are hopeful about the future of surgery centers in the next decade.

Erika Wilcox, BSN RN, CEO and administrator of Surgery Center of Boerne (Texas), recently joined Becker's to discuss what the ASC industry will look like in 10 years.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Question: What do you think the ASC industry will look like in 10 years?

Erika Wilcox: The ASC industry is limitless. We have seen this through the last several years of higher-acuity cases being performed in these settings with arguably better outcomes and satisfaction than inpatient stays.

Total joint replacements, spine cases and cardiovascular service lines are prime examples. While patient selection is key, candidates who would have been an immediate "no" for an ASC setting are having their health barriers addressed and becoming great candidates.