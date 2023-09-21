The 10 physician specialties with largest pay jumps

Internal medicine hospitals saw the highest increase in pay in 2023 compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report.
The report includes data on more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.
Here are 10 specialties with the highest pay growth, followed by their median compensation:
Hospitalist-internal medicine: $326,417
Percent change: 14
Family medicine with obstetrics:$289,931
Percent change: 13
Neonatal-perinatal medicine: $332,880
Percent change: 13
Pediatrics: $270,666
Percent change: 12
Medical oncology: $406,258
Percent change: 11
Urgent care: $310,535
Percent change: 11
Anesthesiology: $472,727
Percent change: 10
Critical care medicine: $460,312
Percent change: 10
Emergency medicine: $374,147
Percent change: 10
Obstetrics/gynecology: $378,411
Percent change: 10