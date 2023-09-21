The 10 physician specialties with largest pay jumps

Internal medicine hospitals saw the highest increase in pay in 2023 compared to last year, according to Sullivan Cotter's 2022-23 Physician Compensation and Productivity Report.

The report includes data on more than 306,000 physicians and advanced practice providers from 920 hospitals, health systems and medical groups.

Here are 10 specialties with the highest pay growth, followed by their median compensation:

Hospitalist-internal medicine: $326,417

Percent change: 14

Family medicine with obstetrics:$289,931

Percent change: 13

Neonatal-perinatal medicine: $332,880

Percent change: 13

Pediatrics: $270,666

Percent change: 12

Medical oncology: $406,258

Percent change: 11

Urgent care: $310,535

Percent change: 11

Anesthesiology: $472,727

Percent change: 10

Critical care medicine: $460,312

Percent change: 10

Emergency medicine: $374,147

Percent change: 10

Obstetrics/gynecology: $378,411

Percent change: 10