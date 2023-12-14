The 10 most affordable fast-growing cities for physicians

Kileen, Texas, is the most affordable fast-growing city in America, according to a Dec. 14 report from personal finance website GoBankingRates.

GoBankingRates identified the 200 largest cities from the latest American Community Survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. The website then analyzed these cities in terms of population changes, median household income, average rent, average home values and overall cost of living.

Here are the 10 most affordable fast-growing cities in the country, as ranked by GoBankingRates:

1. Kileen, Texas

Five-year growth percentage: 9.4%

Typical home value: $225,885

2. Sioux Falls, S.D.

Five-year growth percentage: 13.5%

Typical home value: $311,981

3. Clarksville, Tenn.

Five-year growth percentage: 13.6%

Typical home value: $295,087

4. Oklahoma City

Five-year growth percentage: 8.3%

Typical home value: $194,726

5. Lubbock, Texas

Five-year growth percentage: 4.4%

Typical home value: $204,490

6. Huntsville, Ala.

Five-year growth percentage: 12.9%

Typical home value: $278,772

7. Kansas City, Mo.

Five-year growth percentage: 6.1%

Typical home value: $223,152

8. Greensboro, N.C.

Five-year growth percentage: 3.9%

Typical home value: $250,260

9. Gainesville, Fla.

Five-year growth percentage: 10.1%

Typical home value: $305,388

10. Winston-Salem, N.C.

Five-year growth percentage: 3.9%

Typical home value: $238,981