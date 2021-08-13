Tenet names new CEO: 3 things to know

Ron Rittenmeyer will step down as CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare on Sept. 1, to be replaced by COO Saum Sutaria, MD.

Mr. Rittenmeyer will continue as the company's executive chair through 2022, the company announced Aug. 9.

Here are three things to know about Dr. Sutaria:

1. Dr. Sutaria worked for consulting firm McKinsey & Co. as an adviser for healthcare and private equity practices for 18 years before joining Tenet in 2019.

2. He received an MD from the University of California, San Diego, and a BS in molecular and cellular biology and a BA in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Saum also served on the faculty of UC San Francisco.

3. He received compensation of $8.58 million last year, which included a base salary of $1 million.