Tenet Healthcare has selected its CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, to be chair of the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Dr. Sutaria succeeds Sen. J. Robert Kerrey, who will transition to lead director of the board, according to an Aug. 10 news release from Tenet.

Dr. Sutaria has served as Tenet Healthcare's CEO since September 2021. He has been a member of the board of directors since 2020.