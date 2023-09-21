Surgery Partners earnings up 70% during CEO Eric Evans' tenure

Eric Evans joined Surgery Partners in April 2019 as the COO and became CEO in January 2020. Despite the pandemic, Mr. Evans has grown the company significantly during his tenure.

Five things to know:

1. Surgery Partners has added 29 new facilities to it's portfolio since Mr. Evans joined. The company now has more than 180 locations.

2. Revenue is up 40 percent since 2019.

3. Earnings increased 70 percent during Mr. Evans' tenure.

4. Surgery Partners experienced $3.5 billion market capitalization growth over the last four years.

5. The company reported 10 percent annual same-facility growth for the last five years.

Surgery Partners now has more than 4,000 affiliated physicians who treat 600,000-plus patients annually.