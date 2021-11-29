SCA exec says payers aren't excited about value-based care

Value-based care models have been gaining momentum versus fee-for-service models as a way to reduce healthcare costs while improving patient outcomes.

Stephen Kinsley, group vice president of strategy and payer engagement with Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that the COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the trend, though insurance companies are resisting the change somewhat.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: Is the value-based care model something you're looking to replicate and take into new markets?

Stephen Kinsley: My baby is these value-based agreements. These conversations have evolved tremendously, and it's not because of the pandemic. I think what COVID did was challenge us to think about these more and how we can get them across the finish line.

Q: Are you seeing willingness and excitement from payers to do that?

SK: I'd like to always think there's excitement, but it's a little low. Value-based is a change.

So really, there's a lot of education. And let me be completely candid: there's a lot of education that we offer and the value it brings on the provider side, but I think we're aware of the fact that there's a lot of education the health plans can offer us too.

We're both subject matter experts in our own field. And we have to acknowledge and learn more about the other to be able to execute on a successful value-based plan. And I think if the parties realize that, there's an opportunity for tremendous success.