Physician owners are disappearing: 5 things to know

Only 44 percent of physicians owned their practice in 2022 compared with 76 percent in the early 1980s, an American Medical Association report found.

Here are five more things to know from the report:

1. The number of physicians working in private practices decreased by 13 percent between 2012 and 2022.

2. The percentage of physicians working in practices with fewer than 10 physicians fell from 61.4 percent in 2012 to 51.8 percent in 2022.

3. The percentage of physicians working in practices with 50 or more physicians grew by about 5 percent.

4. The number of physicians younger than 45 who were self-employed decreased by 13 percent.

5. Roughly 80 percent of physicians said the ability to negotiate higher payment rates with insurance companies influenced their decision to sell their practice.