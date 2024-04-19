Physician charged with insurance fraud 

A Sylvan Lake, Mich., physician will face charges in a state circuit court of committing a disability fraud scheme.

From 2017 to 2021, Rainna Furnari Brazil, DO, allegedly continued to work while receiving $400,000 in disability pay through the Unum Life Insurance Company of America, according to an April 19 news release from the Michigan Attorney General.

According to the report, she allegedly repeatedly lied to the insurance company, denying she was working. She is charged with five counts of false pretenses, two counts of failure to file taxes and one count of insurance fraud.