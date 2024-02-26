Meet the CFOs of the 10 largest ASC chains

Here are the CFOs of the 10 largest ASC chains in U.S. by number of surgical centers:

USPI

Headquarters: Dallas

Number of ASCs: 475+

CFO: Owen Morris

SCA Health

Headquarters: Deerfield, Ill.

Number of ASCs: 320

CFO: Leslie Wachsman

AmSurg

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 256

CFO: Sarah Belmont

HCA Healthcare

Headquarters: Nashville

Number of ASCs: 150+

CFO and Executive Vice President: William Rutherford

Surgery Partners

Headquarters: Brentwood, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 127

CFO and Executive Vice President: Dave Doherty

PE GI Solutions

Headquarters: Jamison, Pa.

Number of ASCs: 90+

Senior Finance Director: Laurie Matyszczak

Azura Vascular Care

Headquarters: Malvern, Pa.

Number of ASCs: 72+

Vice President of Finance: Marc Krasuski

ValueHealth

Headquarters: Leawood, Kan.

Number of ASCs: 50+

Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance: Kevin Leininger

Covenant Physician Partners

Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.

Number of ASCs: 48+

CFO and Executive Vice President: Jim Moake

American Vision Partners

Headquarters: Phoenix

Number of ASCs: 20+

CFO: Arthur Brookfield