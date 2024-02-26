Meet the CFOs of the 10 largest ASC chains

Here are the CFOs of the 10 largest ASC chains in U.S. by number of surgical centers:
USPI
Headquarters: Dallas
Number of ASCs: 475+
CFO: Owen Morris
SCA Health
Headquarters: Deerfield, Ill.
Number of ASCs: 320
CFO: Leslie Wachsman
AmSurg
Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 256
CFO: Sarah Belmont
HCA Healthcare
Headquarters: Nashville
Number of ASCs: 150+
CFO and Executive Vice President: William Rutherford
Surgery Partners
Headquarters: Brentwood, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 127
CFO and Executive Vice President: Dave Doherty
PE GI Solutions
Headquarters: Jamison, Pa.
Number of ASCs: 90+
Senior Finance Director: Laurie Matyszczak
Azura Vascular Care
Headquarters: Malvern, Pa.
Number of ASCs: 72+
Vice President of Finance: Marc Krasuski
ValueHealth
Headquarters: Leawood, Kan.
Number of ASCs: 50+
Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance: Kevin Leininger
Covenant Physician Partners
Headquarters: Nashville, Tenn.
Number of ASCs: 48+
CFO and Executive Vice President: Jim Moake
American Vision Partners
Headquarters: Phoenix
Number of ASCs: 20+
CFO: Arthur Brookfield