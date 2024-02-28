Meet the C-suite at the biggest ASC chain

Here are the C-suite leaders of Tenet Healthcare's ASC business, United Surgical Partners International:

Margie Arion. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of USPI. Ms. Arion has more than 30 years of human resources experience. She joined Tenet in 2018.

Peter Blach. COO of USPI. Mr. Blach joined USPI in 2007 and became COO of the company in 2022. Prior to joining the company, he was vice president of operations for Innova Healthcare.

Brett Brodnax. President and CEO of USPI. Mr. Brodnax became CEO of USPI in 2018. Prior to joining USPI in 1999, he served as an assistant vice president at Baylor Health Care System.

Collee Everett. Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer of USPI. Ms. Everett has more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Prior to her current role, she served as a regional compliance officer for more than 20 Tenet hospitals in California and Arizona.

Andy McCawley. Chief Development Officer of USPI. Before her current role, Ms. McCawley served as vice president of Tenet Healthcare's corporate development team. She joined Tenet in 2015.

Owen Morris. CFO of USPI. Mr. Morris joined USPI in 2019. In addition to his role at USPI, he serves as treasurer of Tenet Healthcare.

Pam Yoo. Chief Strategy Officer of USPI. Before serving as chief strategy officer, Ms. Yoo was vice president of corporate development for USPI. Prior to joining Tenet, she worked for Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health and San Francisco-based UCSF Health.