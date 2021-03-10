Leapfrog makes several changes to ASC survey, incorporates questions on procedure, surgeon volumes

The Leapfrog Group made several changes to its 2021 Leapfrog ASC and hospital surveys, the group announced March 10.

Leapfrog added two sets of questions to assess whether centers practice ethical billing and work to address disparities in care. The surveying firm will not publicly release its findings on these two new areas until the question is posed on subsequent surveys.

After results from the initial ASC survey were heavily criticized by the ASC industry, Leapfrog included questions on minimum procedure volume and surgeon volume and created a new section of nursing workforce specific to the ASC survey.

The firm also made some changes on how surveys will be submitted. Participating facilities will have an extra 30 days to submit their survey, and select sections have updated reporting periods and/or reduced sample size requirements.

Leapfrog said it incorporated feedback from more than 150 comments from an array of healthcare affiliates to refine its surveys.

The ASC survey will open April 1 and will be available here.



This will be the group's second effort at surveying and evaluating the ASC industry.

